Dec 19 (Reuters) - Tech-Value Spa:

* SAYS 394,220 SHARES AND 2.4 MILLION WARRANTS WERE SUBSCRIBED DURING THE OFFER OF INDUSTRIA 4.0

* SAYS THE VALUE OF SHARES AND WARRANTS EXERCISED AS OF DEC 18 IS EUR 2.0 MILLION

* FOLLOWING THE RESULTS INDUSTRIA 4.0 OWNS 90.32% STAKE IN TECH-VALUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)