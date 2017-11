Nov 23 (Reuters) - Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Ltd :

* ‍Announces completion of second tranche issuance of tier-2 capital bonds​

* Says ‍size of issuance is 44 billion yuan with 10 year term and coupon rate is 4.45 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JKT6bk

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)