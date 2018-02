Feb 20 (Reuters) - Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corp

* Says it signs a term loan contract worth 10 billion yen, with a term of 7 years, on Feb. 20

* Contract period from March 16, 2018 to March 15, 2022

* The proceeds will be used for properties acquisition, loan repayment and working capital

