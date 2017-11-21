BRIEF-Industrial Logistics Properties trust ‍​files for IPO of up to $100 mln

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Industrial Logistics Properties Trust-

* Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ‍​files for IPO of up to $100 million ‍​- SEC Filing

* Industrial Logistics Properties Trust says intends to apply to list shares for trading on nasdaq under symbol “ILPT”

* Industrial Logistics Properties Trust says UBS Investment Bank, Citigroup and RBC Capital Markets are underwriters to ipo

* Industrial Logistics Properties Trust - proposed ipo price is an estimate solely for calculating sec registration fee Source text: (bit.ly/2zZCvi5)