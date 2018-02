Feb 8 (Reuters) - Industrivarden AB:

* SAYS ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF SEK 5.50 PER SHARE (5.25).​

* SAYS ‍EARNINGS PER SHARE DURING 2017 AMOUNTED TO SEK 35.76 PER SHARE.​

* SAYS ‍NET ASSET VALUE WAS SEK 222/SHARE ON FEBRUARY 7, 2018.​