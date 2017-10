Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ineos Styrolution India Ltd

* June quarter profit 27.4 million rupees versus 149.8 million rupees year ago

* June quarter total income 5.07 billion rupees versus 4.27 billion rupees year ago

* Says approved expansion of abs compounding capacity of Moxi plant from 66 KTA to 100 KTA

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: