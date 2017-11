Nov 14 (Reuters) - Infineon

* CEO says could imagine acquisitions in robotics, but have no concrete plans at the moment

* CEO says risk in auto industry business is moderate because only 1-2 percent of our growth depends on vehicle unit sales growth

* CEO says clear priority on organic growth when asked about any acquisitions in automotive

* CEO says don’t see us as a takeover target, will increase our market value

