Jan 31 (Reuters) - Infineon Technologies AG:

* INFINEON CEO SAYS 2017/18 REVENUE GUIDANCE, EXPRESSED IN DOLLAR TERMS, IS AT A MID-POINT OF 16 PERCENT GROWTH

* INFINEON CEO SAYS WE ARE RAMPING OUR 300 MM DRESDEN FAB AS FAST AS POSSIBLE TO MEET DEMAND Further company coverage: (Reporting By Douglas Busvine)