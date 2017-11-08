BRIEF-Infinera reports Q3 results, announces restructuring plan

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Infinera Corp

* Infinera Corporation reports third quarter 2017 financial results and announces restructuring plan

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.11

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.25

* Q3 revenue $192.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $191.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Infinera Corp - ‍announced a plan to restructure its worldwide operations​

* Infinera - ‍as part of restructuring plan, co to reduce headcount, rationalize certain products and programs, and close a remote research and development facility​

* Infinera Corp - ‍anticipates annual savings from restructuring to be approximately $40.0 million​

* Infinera Corp - ‍estimates total costs related to restructuring will be in range of $21.0 million to $27.0 million​

* Infinera Corp - ‍anticipates a majority of restructuring will be completed during Q4 of 2017​