BRIEF-Infinity Expects Net Loss For 2018 To Range From $40 Mln To $50 Mln​

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍INFINITY EXPECTS NET LOSS FOR 2018 TO RANGE FROM $40 MILLION TO $50 MILLION​

* INFINITY PROVIDES UPDATE ON IPI-549 PHASE 1/1B STUDY, 2018 GOALS AND FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍INFINITY EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH A YEAR-END CASH AND INVESTMENTS BALANCE RANGING FROM $10 MILLION TO $20 MILLION​

* INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH A YEAR-END CASH AND INVESTMENTS BALANCE RANGING FROM $10 MILLION TO $20 MILLION

* INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍INFINITY ENDED 2017 WITH APPROXIMATELY $57.6 MILLION IN CASH AND INVESTMENTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: