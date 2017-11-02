BRIEF-Infinity Financial Group says Triumph Hope acquired 501.2 mln sale shares in co

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Infinity Financial Group Holdings Ltd :

* Announces ‍acquisition of sale shares in Infinity Financial Group by Triumph Hope Limited​

* Triumph Hope acquired 501.2 million shares from Billion Mission, Top Star and Integrated Asset Management for HK$185.4 million

* Pacific Foundation Securities, for Triumph Hope, to offer for all shares in co not owned by Triumph, at HK$0.37 per share in cash

* Applied to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Nov. 3