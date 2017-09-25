FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Bristol-Myers Squibb expand clinical collaboration
September 25, 2017 / 12:06 PM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Bristol-Myers Squibb expand clinical collaboration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

* Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Bristol-Myers Squibb expand clinical collaboration evaluating ipi-549 in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab)

* Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍combination dose-escalation is also ongoing, and combination expansion is expected to begin in second half of 2017​

* Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍patient enrollment is complete in monotherapy dose-escalation, and monotherapy expansion is ongoing​

* Infinity Pharmaceuticals- deal expands Phase 1/1b study to include patients with triple negative breast cancer who havent been previously exposed to anti-PD-1/anti-PD-l1 therapy​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

