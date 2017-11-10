FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News
November 10, 2017 / 10:53 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Infinity Pharmaceuticals reports phase 1 clinical and translational data for IPI-549

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc

* ‍Reported phase 1 clinical and translational data for IPI-549, that targets immune-suppressive tumor macrophages​

* IPI-549 was well tolerated, demonstrated clinical activity, with 44 percent clinical benefit rate including one partial response​

* ‍Initial translational data from patient blood samples demonstrated that IPI-549 treatment results in immune stimulation​

* ‍For IPI-549, co expects to complete combination dose escalation and initiate combination expansion cohorts by end of 2017​

* There were no treatment-related serious adverse events or deaths from IPI-549 study​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
