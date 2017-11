Nov 6 (Reuters) - Infinity Property And Casualty Corp

* Infinity Property And Casualty Corporation reports strong results for the third quarter of 2017

* Infinity Property And Casualty Corp - qtrly earnings per share ‍$1.35​

* Infinity Property And Casualty Corp - qtrly ‍gross written premium of $362.2 million versus $359.4 million​

* Infinity Property And Casualty Corp - qtrly ‍earned premium of $345.0 million versus $342.2 million​