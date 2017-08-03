FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Infinity Q2 loss per share $0.34
Sections
Featured
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
Global economy
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 8:15 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Infinity Q2 loss per share $0.34

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Infinity provides company update and reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.34

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍expects net loss for 2017 to range from $40 million to $50 million​

* Infinity Pharmaceuticals- ‍expects existing cash,cash equivalents at june 30, 2017, will be adequate to satisfy company’s capital needs into q1 of 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.