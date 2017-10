Oct 3 (Reuters) - Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc :

* PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPT 161.5 MLN NAIRA VERSUS 198.4 MLN NAIRA

* SAYS TURNOVER FOR NINE MONTHS TO SEPTEMBER AT 602.9 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 581.7 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO