Jan 17 (Reuters) - Informa Plc:

* ‍CAN CONFIRM IN RESPECT OF 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR IT EXPECTS GROUP WILL DELIVER MORE THAN 3% UNDERLYING REVENUE GROWTH​

* ‍IN 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR, TARGETING UNDERLYING REVENUE GROWTH FOR GROUP OF MORE THAN 3.5% AND SUSTAINED UNDERLYING REVENUE GROWTH IN ALL FOUR DIVISIONS​