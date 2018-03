BRIEF-Informa Full-Year Adjusted Operating Profit Rises 31.3 Pct

Feb 28 (Reuters) - INFORMA PLC:

* FY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ROSE 9.5 PERCENT TO 46.1 PENCE

* TOTAL DIVIDEND UP 6 PERCENT TO 20.45 PENCEPER SHARE

* FINAL DIVIDEND 13.8 PENCEPER SHARE

* FY ADJUSTED BASIC EPS 46.3 PENCE

* FY REVENUE GROWTH: +30.7% TO £1,757.6M​

* FY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH: +31.3% TO £545.5M (2016: £415.6M)​

* ‍“WELL PLACED TO CONTINUE DELIVERING IMPROVING GROWTH... DESPITE ONGOING MACRO AND GEO-POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN SOME REGIONS OF WORLD”​

* WILL CONTINUE TO ‍INVEST IN ITS PRODUCTS AND CUSTOMER PLATFORMS, ALONGSIDE FURTHER INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION​

* ‍2018 WILL BE A YEAR OF GROWTH CONTINUATION, WITH A TARGET TO IMPROVE GROUP UNDERLYING REVENUE GROWTH TO MORE THAN +3.5%​

* INFORMA- ‍IN BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE, POSITIONS FOR CONTINUED IMPROVEMENT IN 2018 TOWARDS DIVISIONAL TARGET OF MORE THAN +3% UNDERLYING REVENUE GROWTH​

* ‍KNOWLEDGE AND NETWORKING UNIT WELL POSITIONED FOR POSITIVE GROWTH MOMENTUM THROUGH 2018​

* PENTON DEAL SYNGERGIES ‍EXPECTED TO RISE TO AN ANNUALISED LEVEL OF $22.5M IN 2018​