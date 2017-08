July 25 (Reuters) - INFORMA PLC:

* H1 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ROSE 12.7 PERCENT TO 24 PENCE

* H1 REVENUE OF 915.4 MILLION STG VERSUS 647.7 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* H1 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 148.8 MILLION STG VERSUS 98.9 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 6.2 PERCENT TO 6.65 PENCE PER SHARE