FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
BRIEF-Infosonics - on July 25, co entered agreement and plan of merger by, among company, Cooltech Holding Corp, co's unit Infosonics Acquisition Sub Inc
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 26, 2017 / 1:44 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Infosonics - on July 25, co entered agreement and plan of merger by, among company, Cooltech Holding Corp, co's unit Infosonics Acquisition Sub Inc

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Infosonics Corp

* Infosonics - on July 25, co entered agreement and plan of merger by, among company, Cooltech Holding Corp, co's unit Infosonics Acquisition Sub Inc

* Infosonics - agreement provides co to issue aggregate of 62.5 million shares of common stock in exchange for all of outstanding capital stock of cooltech

* Infosonics Corp - following the merger, the former stockholders of cooltech will hold approximately 85 percent of co's common stock

* Infosonics Corp says pursuant to agreement, cooltech will merge with and into infosonics acquisition sub, inc - sec filing

* Infosonics Corp - if the merger agreement is terminated, company will be required to pay cooltech a termination fee in the amount of $1 million

* Infosonics Corp - following merger, co has agreed to cause 3 of its directors to resign and to appoint three cooltech nominees to board of directors

* Infosonics-Agreed to not enter any agreement relating to alternative acquisition proposal, except on terms, subject to conditions set forth agreement

* Infosonics Corp -on July 25, Joseph Ram, CEO of co agreed he will vote his shares of co's common stock in favor of adoption and approval of merger

* Infosonics Corp - also agreed that special committee of company's board of directors will not change its recommendations with respect to merger

* Infosonics Corp - deal provides by august 3, cooltech , will purchase from co 2.5 million shares of company common stock at price of $0.40 per share in cash

* Infosonics corp - cooltech also agreed by august 3, it/ assignee to enter into purchase agreement to purchase from company additional 4.375 million shares Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2tD0rUt] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.