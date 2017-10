Sept 18 (Reuters) - INFOSYS LTD:

* CMA CGM GROUP SIGNS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE TRANSFORMATION OF ITS INFORMATION SYSTEMS‍​

* SEVEN-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ENHANCE CMA CGM’S CUSTOMER SERVICE EXPERIENCE‍​

* INFOSYS TO ESTABLISH A DELIVERY CENTER IN MARSEILLE TO ATTRACT AND ENHANCE LOCAL EXPERTISE‍​

* INFOSYS WILL ALSO ACQUIRE CMA CGM'S INNOVATION AND DELIVERY CENTER IN DUBAI, UAE‍​