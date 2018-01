Jan 9 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd:

* SAYS SIGNING OF ADVANCE PRICING AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE

* SAYS CO EXPECTS TO REVERSE TAX PROVISIONS OF ABOUT $225 MILLION MADE IN PREVIOUS PERIODS

* SAYS CO EXPECTS TO PAYOUT ABOUT $233 MILLION TO BE PAID OVER NEXT FEW QTRS

* SAYS REVERSAL OF TAX PROVISIONS TO HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON CONSOLIDATED BASIC EPS FOR DEC QUARTER BY ABOUT $0.10