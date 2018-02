Feb 12(Reuters) - Infotmic Co Ltd

* Says 211.7 million shares held by co’s controlling shareholder were frozen from Feb. 8 to Feb. 7, 2020

* Says 2.2 million shares held by co’s actual controller were frozen from Feb. 8 to Feb. 7, 2020

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/K6s1U6

