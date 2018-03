BRIEF-InfraREIT Q4 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.50

March 1 (Reuters) - InfraREIT Inc:

* INFRAREIT REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.22 TO $1.32

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.29 TO $1.39

* ‍ EXPECT TO MAINTAIN CURRENT QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25 PER SHARE, OR $1.00 PER SHARE ANNUALIZED THROUGH 2018​

* QTRLY NET REVENUE $2.9 MILLION VERSUS $55.2 MILLION

* ‍FOOTPRINT PROJECTS CAPEX RANGE OF $70 MILLION TO $180 MILLION FOR PERIOD OF 2018 THROUGH 2020​

* ‍ TCJA REGULATORY ADJUSTMEN WAS A NON-CASH REDUCTION TO REVENUE OF $55.8 MILLION FOR QUARTER