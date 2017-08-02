BRIEF-Infrareit reports Q2 earnings per share $0.17

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Infrareit Inc

* Infrareit reports second quarter 2017 and year-to-date results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 earnings per share $0.17

* Infrareit inc - ‍expect to maintain company's current quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1.00 per share annualized, through 2017​

* Infrareit inc - transmission capital expenditures range of $185 million to $315 million for period of 2017 through 2019

* Infrareit inc - ‍estimates distribution footprint capital expenditure forecast for calendar year 2017 in range of $35 million to $60 million​

* Infrareit inc - this quarter, company added an adjustment for transaction costs related to proposed exchange transaction with oncor

* Infrareit inc qtrly total lease revenue $40.4 million versus $33.8 million

* Infrareit inc - funds from operations was $23.1 million for q2 2017, compared to $20.6 million from same period in 2016

* Infrareit inc - for q2 2017, ffo on an adjusted basis was $25.4 million, compared to $22.4 million for same period in 2016