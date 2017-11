Nov 10 (Reuters) - INFRONT ASA:

* ‍Q3 OPERATING REVENUE FOR QUARTER WAS NOK 67.4 MILLION (NOK 52.0 MILLION)​

* ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED 60% TO NOK 14.1 MILLION FROM NOK 8.8 MILLION IN Q3 2016 DRIVEN BY HIGHER REVENUES ACROSS ALL SEGMENTS​