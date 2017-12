BRIEF-ING to stop lending to individual coal-fired power plants by end-2025

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Dutch Bank Ing:

* SAYS BY END-2025, WILL STOP FINANCING CLIENTS IN THE UTILITIES SECTOR THAT ARE OVER 5 PERCENT RELIANT ON COAL-FIRED POWER

* ING SAYS NEW UTILITIES CLIENTS WILL BE SUPPORTED WHEN RELIANCE ON COAL IS LESS THAN 10 PERCENT AND THEY HAVE A STRATEGY TO REDUCE THEIR COAL PERCENTAGE TO CLOSE TO ZERO BY 2025

* ING SAYS WILL PHASE OUT LENDING TO INDIVIDUAL COAL-FIRED POWER PLANTS BY THE END OF 2025