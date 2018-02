BRIEF-Ingenico Group FY EBITDA Rises To ‍​526 Million Euros

Feb 22 (Reuters) - INGENICO GROUP SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 2.51 ‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.31 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO GROUP SHAREHOLDERS EUR 256 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 244 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR ‍​526 MILLION VERSUS EUR 476 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES FOR 2018 EUR 545-570 MILLION EBITDA RANGE

* MID-TERM OUTLOOK: EBITDA DOUBLE-DIGIT CAGR BETWEEN 2018 AND 2020

* SEES EBITDA OVER EUR 700 MILLION AT CONSTANT SCOPE AND EXCHANGE RATES IN 2020

* MID-TERM OUTLOOK: ADJUSTED FCF CONVERSION TO EBITDA OVER 45%; PAYOUT RATIO OVER 35%

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.60