Jan 17 (Reuters) - INGENICO GROUP SA:

* INGENICO GROUP REACHES AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PAYMARK, A NEW ZEALAND LEADER IN PAYMENT PROCESSING

* CLOSING IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR DURING THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018. ‍​

* GLOBAL CONSIDERATION OF NZD 190 MILLION

* TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO RELEVANT REGULATORY CONSENTS

* PAYMARK WILL BE INTEGRATED WITHIN THE BANKS & ACQUIRERS BUSINESS UNIT