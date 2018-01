Jan 24 (Reuters) - Ingenico Group Sa:

* ‍SMALL WORLD FINANCIAL SERVICES SELECTED INGENICO AS ITS TRUSTED PAYMENT PROCESSING PARTNER

* ‍PARTNERSHIP TO HELP EXPAND SMALL WORLD FINANCIAL SERVICES’ GLOBAL FOOTPRINT​

* TO BEGIN PROCESSING PAYMENTS FOR SMALL WORLD IN 18 COUNTRIES, INCLUDING UNITED STATES