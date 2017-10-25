FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ingersoll-Rand Plc reports qtrly ‍adjusted continuing EPS $1.44​
Sections
Featured
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
INDIA INSIGHT
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Reuters Poll
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
Autos
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 25, 2017 / 10:36 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Ingersoll-Rand Plc reports qtrly ‍adjusted continuing EPS $1.44​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ingersoll-Rand Plc

* Ingersoll-Rand Plc - Qtrly ‍adjusted continuing EPS $1.44​

* Ingersoll-Rand Plc qtrly ‍net revenues $3,671 million versus $3,568​ million

* Ingersoll-Rand Plc - Qtrly ‍continuing EPS $1.41​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.43, revenue view $3.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ingersoll-Rand Plc - ‍Full-year 2017 continuing EPS guidance unchanged​

* Ingersoll-Rand Plc - ‍Estimate negative financial impact from natural disasters was approximately $0.04 to $0.05 in Q3​

* Ingersoll-Rand Plc - ‍“Leverage for 2017 is below our expectations and we expect to drive improvement in 2018 and beyond”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.