BRIEF-Ingersoll-Rand Plc reports qtrly ‍adjusted continuing EPS $1.44​

* Ingersoll-Rand Plc - Qtrly adjusted continuing EPS $1.44
* Ingersoll-Rand Plc qtrly net revenues $3,671 million versus $3,568 million
* Ingersoll-Rand Plc - Qtrly continuing EPS $1.41
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.43, revenue view $3.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ingersoll-Rand Plc - Full-year 2017 continuing EPS guidance unchanged
* Ingersoll-Rand Plc - Estimate negative financial impact from natural disasters was approximately $0.04 to $0.05 in Q3
* Ingersoll-Rand Plc - "Leverage for 2017 is below our expectations and we expect to drive improvement in 2018 and beyond"