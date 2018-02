Feb 22 (Reuters) - Inghams Group Ltd:

* HY NPAT OF $65.7 MILLION, UP 28.1 PERCENT

* ‍FURTHER ASSET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO OFFSET ONGOING RESTRUCTURING COSTS IN SECOND HALF​

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 9.5 CENTS PER SHARE​