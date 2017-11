Nov 10 (Reuters) - INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE :

* COMPLETION OF SHARE BUYBACK

* ‍TOTAL VALUE OF SHARES REPURCHASED WAS EUR 689,290.24​

* REPURCHASED A TOTAL OF 35,000 OWN SHARES AT A WEIGHTED AVERAGE PRICE OF EUR 19.69​