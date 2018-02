Feb 6 (Reuters) - INITIATOR PHARMA A/S:

* THE BOARD PROPOSES EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO DECIDE ON THE CONDUCTION OF A RIGHTS ISSUE OF UNITS

* ISSUE TO BRING PROCEEDS OF ABOUT SEK 31.8 MILLION BEFORE ISSUING COSTS

* ‍ISSUE PRICE: 6,60 SEK PER UNIT, CORRESPONDING TO 2,20 SEK PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)