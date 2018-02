BRIEF-Inland Homes Land Director Paul Brett To Leave

Feb 23 (Reuters) - INLAND HOMES PLC:

* ‍PAUL BRETT, GROUP LAND DIRECTOR AND FOUNDING SHAREHOLDER, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE COMPANY TO PURSUE HIS OWN INTERESTS​

* ‍BRETT WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD WITH EFFECT FROM 16 APRIL 2018 BUT REMAIN AS A CONSULTANT TO COMPANY​

* ‍BRETT‘S RESPONSIBILITIES WILL BE ASSUMED BY SENIOR LAND MANAGER, DES WICKS, IN NEWLY CREATED ROLE OUTSIDE PLC BOARD OF DIRECTOR OF LAND​

* ‍SEARCH IS UNDERWAY TO INCREASE NON-EXECUTIVE REPRESENTATION ON BOARD​