20 days ago
BRIEF-INM to contribute over 50 mln euros to Defined Contribution pension schemes
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
July 21, 2017 / 6:32 AM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-INM to contribute over 50 mln euros to Defined Contribution pension schemes

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Independent News & Media Plc

* Reached agreement to commence wind-up of schemes, after proposals by co to trustees of 2 of INM's benefit pension schemes

* INM to make phased contributions amounting to over 50 mln euros, between now and 2023, into defined contribution pension schemes

* In total, INM has committed to pay over 70 mln euros in respect of members of these db schemes in period, 2013 to 2023

* Projected to invest about 115 mln euros in all schemes between 2013 and 2023

* No change to INM's dividend policy

* Agreement with trustees to enable co to re-engage with capital restructure plan as submitted to shareholders at EGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

