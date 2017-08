June 22 (Reuters) - Inmarsat Plc:

* Avianca adopts GX Aviation for passenger wifi services

* GX Aviation will initially be made available to passengers on approximately 125 Avianca Airbus a320, a330 and Boeing 787 aircraft

* Contract is for a period of 10 years

* Value of contract has not been disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)