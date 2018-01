Jan 30 (Reuters) - INNATE PHARMA SA:

* INNATE PHARMA AND MEDIMMUNE ENTER CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION

* COLAB TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IPH5401 ANTIBODY AND IMFINZI(®) (DURVALUMAB) IN A PHASE I/II STUDY FOR PATIENTS WITH SELECTED SOLID TUMORS

* INNATE WILL SPONSOR STUDY WITH COSTS EQUALLY SHARED BY BOTH PARTIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)