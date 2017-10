Sept 18 (Reuters) - INNATE PHARMA SA:

* ‍CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND FINANCIAL ASSETS() FOR COMPANY AMOUNTED TO EUR 204.1M (MILLION EUROS) AS OF JUNE 30, 2017​

* ‍A NET LOSS FOR FIRST HALF OF 2017 AMOUNTING TO EUR 23.4M (EUR 3.2M FOR FIRST HALF OF 2016).​

* H1 REVENUE EUR 21.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 18.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.9 MILLION YEAR AGO