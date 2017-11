Nov 15 (Reuters) - INNATE PHARMA SA:

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 12.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9 MONTH REVENUE EUR 27.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 27.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CASH POSITION AT SEPT 30 EUR 195.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 239.6 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)