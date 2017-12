Dec 14 (Reuters) - INNELEC MULTIMEDIA SA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 38.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 35.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK: THE RETURN TO OPERATIONAL PROFITABILITY IS CONFIRMED IN THE SECOND HALF

* H1 NET RESULT PROFIT OF EUR 0.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.7 MLN‍​ YEAR AGO

* H1 CURRENT OPERATING LOSS EUR 1.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO