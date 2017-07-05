BRIEF-Innergex acquires two wind projects in France

July 5 (Reuters) - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc:

* Innergex acquires two wind projects in France

* Total enterprise value acquired of c$145.6m

* Innergex renewable energy inc says acquired two wind facilities with an aggregate installed capacity of 43 Mw

* Innergex will have a 69.55% interest in wind farms and Desjardins Group pension plan will own remaining 30.45%

* Innergex renewable energy inc says projected increase to revenues and adjusted ebitda of c$14.5 million and c$12.0 million from deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: