a month ago
BRIEF-Innergex acquires two wind projects in France
July 5, 2017 / 11:47 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Innergex acquires two wind projects in France

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc:

* Innergex acquires two wind projects in France

* Total enterprise value acquired of c$145.6m

* Innergex renewable energy inc says acquired two wind facilities with an aggregate installed capacity of 43 Mw

* Innergex will have a 69.55% interest in wind farms and Desjardins Group pension plan will own remaining 30.45%

* Innergex renewable energy inc says projected increase to revenues and adjusted ebitda of c$14.5 million and c$12.0 million from deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

