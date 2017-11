Oct 31 (Reuters) - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc:

* Innergex increases and extends its credit facility

* Revolving credit facilities, led by TD Securities and BMO Capital Markets, were increased by $50 million​

* Credit facilities now stand at $475 million, supported by 13 unencumbered operating assets​

* Also extended maturity of its revolving facilities from December 2021 to December 2022​