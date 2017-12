Dec 6 (Reuters) - InnerWorkings Inc:

* INNERWORKINGS INC - CHARLES HODGKINS APPOINTED INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 6, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: