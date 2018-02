Feb 6 (Reuters) - INNOFACTOR PLC:

* REG-INNOFACTOR’S OPERATING MARGIN (EBITDA) FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017 (Q4) IS LESS THAN EXPECTED IN THE INTERIM REPORT FOR THE THIRD QUARTER (Q3) OF 2017

* ‍OUTLOOK PUBLISHED FOR 2017 REMAINS UNCHANGED​

* ‍PRELIMINARY FIGURE FOR OPERATING MARGIN (EBITDA) FOR Q4 OF 2017 (Q4) IS APPROXIMATELY EUR 0.7 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)