Feb 7 (Reuters) - INNOFACTOR PLC:

* INNOFACTOR OYJ - THE SWEDISH TEACHERS’ UNION (LÄRARFÖRBUNDET) SELECTS INNOFACTOR AS THE PARTNER FOR A PILOT PROJECT FOR MEMBERSHIP MANAGEMENT, RECRUITING AND MEMBERSHIP ANALYSIS

* ‍PRICE (EXCLUDING VAT) OF PROCUREMENT INCLUDING LICENSES IS ABOUT EUR 0.5 MILLION.​

* ‍PROJECT WILL START IN FEBRUARY 2018.​ Source text: bit.ly/2sl8dqb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)