Dec 18 (Reuters) - Innolux Corp :

* Says merger between two wholly owned Netherlands subsidiaries Innolux Technology Europe B.V. and Innolux Optoelectronics Europe B.V.

* Innolux Technology Europe B.V. will survive and Innolux Optoelectronics Europe B.V. will be dissolved after merger

* Expects merger will be completed at the end of the year

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/i63JYM

