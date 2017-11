Oct 31 (Reuters) - InnoLux Corp :

* Says its unit Innolux Optoelectronics Japan Co Ltd plans to merge with its another unit Innolux Technology Japan Co Ltd, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2017

* Innolux Technology Japan Co Ltd will be dissolved after transaction

