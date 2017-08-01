FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Innophos Holdings Inc Q2 earnings per participating share $0.57
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 1, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Innophos Holdings Inc Q2 earnings per participating share $0.57

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Innophos Holdings Inc

* Innophos Holdings, Inc. Reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Sees fy 2017 revenue down about 4 percent

* Innophos Holdings Inc - reiterates full year 2017 revenue and earnings guidance, excluding impact of novel ingredients acquisition

* Innophos Holdings Inc - sales in Q3 are expected to be similar to Q2 2017, down approximately 4% year over year

* Innophos holdings inc qtrly net sales $179.1 million versus $181.9 million

* Innophos Holdings Inc qtrly diluted earnings per participating share $0.57

* Innophos Holdings Inc - earnings in Q3 are forecast to be positively affected sequentially by reduced implementation fees, among others

* Innophos Holdings Inc - anticipates phase 2 operational excellence fees incurred in first half of year "will be more than offset" by phase 2 savings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.