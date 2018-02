BRIEF-Innophos Holdings Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.58

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Innophos Holdings Inc:

* INNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 SALES ROSE 15 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 12 TO 14 PERCENT

* SETS 2018 GUIDANCE OF DOUBLE-DIGIT YOY REVENUE AND EARNINGS GROWTH

* Q4 GAAP NET INCOME, EPS ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY $17 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL NON-RECURRING TAX REFORM CHARGES

* Q4 GAAP NET INCOME, EPS ALSO ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY $5 MILLION OF PRE-TAX PURCHASE ACCOUNTING AND M&A RELATED EXPENSES

* SEES MORE THAN DOUBLE GAAP EPS AND 10% TO 14% ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH FOR 2018

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.58

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52

* QTRLY SALES $193 MILLION VERSUS $168 MILLION